Tyson Foods announced Aug. 18, 2022, the company will invest $200 million at its Amarillo, Texas, beef plant to expand and upgrade operations and build a new team member well-being area.

The project will begin this fall and involves construction of a 143,000 square foot addition to the existing beef complex to house upgraded team member well-being areas including locker rooms, cafeteria and office space. The project will also expand and enhance the facility’s existing operations floor. Expected to be completed by 2024, it will improve team member experience and overall operational efficiencies. While the project is not expected to add jobs to the plant, Tyson Foods’ Amarillo facility employs 4,000 team members and generates an annual payroll of $180 million.

Kevin Carter, Executive Director, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation stated, “Thank you to Tyson Foods for its continued commitment to the Amarillo area. Today’s announcement solidifies Tyson’s position as a top economic driver in our community for years to come and the $200 million capital expenditure illustrates a significant investment in Tyson Foods’ future in Amarillo.”

The Amarillo plant is one of the largest of the company’s six beef facilities. The complex produces commodity cuts of fresh beef and specialty products and includes a ground beef patty operation. These products are packaged and boxed for sale to retail and foodservice customers throughout the U.S. and internationally.

“It’s exciting to see the economic growth in Potter County,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner. “Amarillo continues to be a place where existing businesses are able to thrive and expand, and we are seeing that with Tyson Foods’ commitment.”

The expansion modernizes the facility and prioritizes team member safety, ergonomics and food safety, and incorporates enhanced automation and new technologies. The new space also supports several of the company's sustainability efforts through energy and water conservation improvements. Specially designed water utility equipment, pumps, and piping will automate and allow for a reduction in water usage.

“We’re committed to be the most sought-after place to work and while we’ve invested heavily in new benefits for our team, this project will improve the onsite work experience for our team members, while making our operations more efficient,” said Shane Miller, Group President, Tyson Foods Fresh Meats.

In 2021, the company awarded nearly $400,000 to the Wesley Community Center and Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo to refurbish their facilities to accommodate the children of Tyson team members employed at the company’s Amarillo beef plant.

Tyson Foods’ beef business currently operates beef plants in Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois and Washington. The company receives cattle from close to 90 independent cattle suppliers in the state and it’s estimated Tyson Foods’ operations have a total economic impact of nearly $3 billion in Texas.

Source: Tyson Foods