A new report from NPR details potential harm done to USDA research agencies, as the Trump Administration moved two groups out of Washington D.C. The National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the Economic Research Service were relocated to Kansas City, and one report states that more than half the agency employees opted to quit instead.

"We've lost hundreds, if not thousands of staff years of expertise," says Laura Dodson, an ERS economist serving as acting vice president of the agency's employees union.

Dodson and others discussed how incoming USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack can help alieve the problem by allowing hiring to take place in both Kansas City and Washington DC.

Read the article in its entirety here.

Source: NPR