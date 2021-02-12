Equipped with innovative ideas for constant optimization of safety and hygiene in the process and consistent user orientation, the machines from innovation leader K+G Wetter make a significant difference in production while ensuring sustainable added safety and efficiency in the food industry. The "Hygienic Secure" range of industrial bowl cutters combines the reliable and proven K+G Wetter quality with the modern requirements of food processing. This has now also been recognized with the silver International FoodTech Award 2021. The DLG and its partners have been honoring pioneering developments in innovation, sustainability and efficiency in the field of food technology with this award for many years. An international jury of experts awards prizes for progressive concepts.

"Receiving the silver International FoodTech Award 2021 fills us with pride," emphasizes Sales Manager Volker Schlosser. "We work every day and with great passion to constantly optimize our machines. So we are particularly pleased that our efforts have been rewarded with the award and we start the New Year highly motivated."

All K+G Wetter solutions feature a high level of user orientation. When designing the machines, the experts always keep the practical requirements firmly in mind. True to the principle: From practical experience for practical use. And it is precisely this high level of user orientation that characterizes their solutions and makes the difference. "Through our contacts in the industry and constant exchange with the players, we always know exactly what is important. This is precisely where we come in with our developments in engineering and process technology," says Volker Schlosser. "Our solutions are designed to meet the daily requirements of our customers' operations. The fact that our machines are easy to operate, ergonomic and above all hygienically safe is a priority," says Schlosser.

Innovative knife cover strip can be clipped in and out without tools

The new knife cover strip is a unique worldwide highlight in terms of hygiene. The knife cover strip is self-adjusting and can be easily clipped in and out without tools for cleaning. Cleaning is effortless and there are no concealed corners where deposits could form. Since it is easy to visually check the cleaning success, contamination from residues is thus eliminated.

Volker Schlosser: "In addition to being safe and easy to dismantle for cleaning, the knife cover strip can absorb any frictional resistance that occurs thanks to its vertical movement capability. This is how we counteract possible abrasion. There is no comparable solution in the world for securing an otherwise so sensitive spot on bowl cutters." This unique solution also convinced the jury of the International FoodTech Award.

A special advantage of the "Hygienic Secure" machine generation: The area between the cutter bowl and the vacuum chamber does not need a seal at all. Replacement, wear and risks of contamination are a thing of the past. In addition, there are large cleaning flaps in the vacuum vessel that can be opened without tools. They allow easy access with the cleaning lance. The visual inspection of the cleaning results can therefore be carried out safely, quickly and reliably. Hygiene and product safety are guaranteed by the simple and hygienically reliable cleaning.

Other features such as the new highly efficient cooking system, the tool-free removal of various necessary parts such as the bowl wiper, bowl support pad or the newly developed silencer for significant noise reduction when using vacuum were further features that convinced the jury. The result is unrestricted process safety and efficiency as well as first-class quality products.

For more information visit www.kgwetter.de or http://www.amtrade-systems.com/.