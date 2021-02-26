SEMA Scholarships are available to students enrolled on a full-time basis in programs leading to a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in meat science, food science, animal science, or a related field. Students must be enrolled at a University in the Southeastern United States where Association members are located. These states are: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

Children of SEMA members (including children of employees of member companies) are eligible for these scholarships. These students must be seeking either a B.S. degree in meat science, food science, animal science, or a related field or be seeking a four year business degree at any accredited four year college or university. In order for the child of a member who is seeking a business degree to be eligible, the chief executive or owner of the Association member company must certify that to the best of their knowledge, the applicant seeking a business degree intends to seek a career in the meat industry.

Candidates for the scholarships must have a cumulative GPA of at least 2.5 at the time of application. Eligible students must be entering their junior or senior year of study.

Previous scholarship recipients may re-apply for future grants but will be considered on an equal basis with other applicants. There are no automatic scholarship renewals. Each student must apply each year.

Age, gender, race, religion, national origin or financial needs are not conditions of eligibility for the award.

There are two $2,000 scholarships available for 2021 - 2022. Applications must be received by SEMA on or before April 3, 2021.

For more information visit: https://www.southeasternmeat.com/about-sema/college-scholarship.

Source: SEMA