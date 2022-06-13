The Animal Agriculture Alliance recently announced that its annual College Aggies Online (CAO) scholarship program will return this fall, kicking off September 12. This nine-week program brings together college students from across the country to help them become confident communicators for agriculture. Undergraduates, graduate students, and collegiate clubs and classes are invited to sign up now.

Throughout the competition, students will have the opportunity to network with social media-savvy farmers and industry professionals while enhancing their communication skills. Previous mentors include Tara Vander Dussen, also known as New Mexico Milkmaid, Michelle Miller, known online as The Farm Babe, Brandi Buzzard of Buzzard’s Beat, and Emily Shaw, owner of Dairy Girl Fitness. The College Aggies Online Scholarship Competition will begin on September 12.

Each week participants receive training from these communication experts about current and emerging issues in agriculture. In the individual division, students earn points by completing weekly challenges, including writing blog posts, designing infographics, creating social media content, and submitting letters to the editor.

In the student organization division, collegiate clubs and classes will have the opportunity to host events on their campus to engage with peers about agriculture, along with virtual engagement options that provide flexibility in varying community and college health guidelines. Club events include hosting a campus event, food drive, farm tour, and much more.

“The College Aggies Online program equips college students with the tools needed to confidently and effectively share animal agriculture’s story with the general public,” said Emily Solis, Alliance manager, communications and content. “Participants will walk away with the knowledge and hands-on skills to have impactful conversations about food and farming. They can then use this experience on their resumes as well when applying for internships or job openings.”

Last year, 160 individuals and 19 collegiate clubs participated, representing 34 states and 56 universities. Students reached more than 4 million people online with their social media posts and around 5,200 people in-person via campus events. The Alliance awarded winners more than $20,000 in scholarships.

Students interested in becoming confident and effective communicators for agriculture are invited to sign up today here.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance