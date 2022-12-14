Students from Oklahoma State University and Auburn University took home the top prizes in the Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2022 College Aggies Online scholarship program. Participants reached more than 8.5 million people online and in their local communities over the course of the nine-week competition. More than $18,000 was awarded in scholarships to students and clubs.

College Aggies Online is an initiative of the alliance that connects college students, industry experts and social media-savvy farmers to engage online about current and emerging issues facing the animal agriculture community. Throughout the competition, students learn how to spread positive, factual information about agriculture and tell their personal stories while actively developing their professional communication skills. In the club division, students host farm tours, campus events, food drives and more to engage with their peers about agriculture.

“This year’s College Aggies Online participants had the opportunity to connect and learn from 14 different mentors representing all facets of animal agriculture,” said Emily Solis, Animal Agriculture Alliance manager, communications and content. “Thanks to the support of mentors and students’ determination to share agriculture’s story, the reach of this year’s program more than doubled last year’s. We continue to be impressed by the impact that these students make in their online and campus communities.”

The overall winners from the individual division are

First place, $2,500 scholarship: Alexis Main, Oklahoma State University, and Taylor Sondgeroth, Auburn University

Second place, $1,000 scholarship: Morgan Elia, California Polytechnic State University, and Breanna Selsor, Iowa State University

Third place, $500 scholarship: Sheridan Wilson, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Isabel Murillo, Oklahoma State University

The overall winners from the club division are

First place, $2,500 scholarship: Louisiana State University Les Voyageurs

Second place, $1,000 scholarship: University of Georgia Dairy Science Club

Third place, $500 scholarship: Modesto Junior College Young Farmers

Overall individual and club winners will be recognized at the Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2023 Stakeholders Summit, set for May 4–5 in Arlington, Va. Throughout the competition, students also earned smaller scholarships for having the best social media posts, blog posts, infographics and more. Alexis Main was awarded the “Social Media Rockstar Award” for having the best social media post in this year’s program.

Individuals who earn at least 1,500 points and clubs that submit at least three events are eligible for the “Excellence Award.” This year’s individual recipients are Morgan Elia, Alexis Main, Breanna Selsor and Taylor Sondgeroth. Louisiana State University Les Voyageurs, University of Georgia Dairy Science Club, and Modesto Junior College Young Farmers each received the “Excellence Award” in the club division.

CAO would not be possible without the generous support of its sponsors. 2022 sponsors include Dairy Management Inc., National Pork Industry Foundation, CHS Foundation, Bayer, National Corn Growers Association, U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, Institute for Feed Education and Research, Domino’s Pizza Inc., Ohio Poultry Association, Culver Franchising System, LLC, National Chicken Council and Pennsylvania Beef Council.

To learn more about College Aggies Online, visit https://animalagalliance.org/initiatives/college-aggies-online.