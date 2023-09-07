The Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2023 College Aggies Online (CAO) program kicks off Sept. 11. Influencers Emily Schaapman, known online as @DairyGirlFitness, Natalie Kovarik (@NatalieKovarik), Brandi Buzzard (@BrandiBuzzard), Jessica Peters (@SeeJessFarm), and Ryan Goodman, known online as @BeefRunner, are among the list of 2023 student mentors. More than $20,000 in scholarship awards are available to participating students and clubs. Undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students, collegiate clubs and classes are encouraged to sign up by Sept. 10: https://animalagalliance.org/initiatives/college-aggies-online-sign-up/.

CAO connects college students who are interested in promoting agriculture and gives them the skills they need to effectively engage with key audiences online and on campus. Individual participants engage with their peers on social media by posting information about current and emerging issues facing farmers and ranchers and telling personal stories. Club participants are challenged to host events virtually or on their campus to talk about modern agriculture with their peers. Last year, students reached more than 8.5 million people online and 2,300 people in person.

During the program, participants receive nine interactive and educational weeks of content to help them become confident and effective communicators for agriculture with guidance from industry and farmer mentors. This year's mentors include:

Jessica Peters, Pennsylvania dairy farmer

Emily Schaapman, Dairy Girl Fitness

Paul Montgomery, United Egg Producers

Ryan Goodman, Certified Angus Beef

Kristin Stawarz, Ketchum

Jennifer Sorenson, Iowa Select Farms

Laycee Gibson, National Turkey Federation

Natalie Kovarik, Nebraska cattle rancher

Brandi Buzzard, Kansas cattle rancher

Kylie Diaz, Signal Theory

“College Aggies Online gave me the opportunity to put my skills and creativity to use,” said one 2022 participant. “It gave me materials to add to my portfolio and something to share to future employers… It was rewarding to hear feedback from my friends and know they were learning with me ... ”

Throughout the competition, students will compete for points and the opportunity to win $100 scholarship prizes each week. At the end of the competition, the top five students and top three clubs with the most points receive scholarship money, including a $3,000 prize for the first-place individual and $2,000 for the first-place club. Top individuals and one representative from each of the top clubs at the conclusion of the program will be invited to attend the alliance’s 2024 Stakeholders Summit, set for May 8-9 in Kansas City, Mo., for national recognition.

Students interested in networking with industry professionals and learning from successful agriculture influencers while strengthening their communication skills are invited to sign up here.

Show support for CAO participants by becoming an official CAO sponsor. The alliance needs $3,300 in sponsorship funding to reach the 2023 goal. For sponsorship opportunities, go here, or email Casey Kinler at ckinler@animalagalliance.org.

CAO would not be possible without the support of its generous sponsors. This year's sponsors include Dairy Management Inc., CHS Foundation, National Pork Industry Foundation, U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, National Corn Growers Association, Bayer Crop Science, National Pork Board, Institute for Feed Education and Research, Culver Franchising System, Domino’s Pizza, Ohio Poultry Association, National Chicken Council and Pennsylvania Beef Council.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance