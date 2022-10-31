Seaboard Foods will begin accepting applications from high school seniors beginning Nov. 1, 2022, for $1,000 scholarships, totaling $65,000. Forty, $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors from community high schools and an additional 25, $1,000 scholarships to children of Seaboard Foods’ employees.

Students graduating with a high school diploma or equivalent in 2023 and who attend school in communities where Seaboard Foods has business operations are encouraged to complete an online scholarship application before the January 1, 2023, deadline. All applicants must enroll in a higher education institution, technical school, two-year or four-year college to qualify. Scholarships will be distributed to the recipients’ institution of choice at the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year. Additional information about the scholarship program and the online application can be found on the Seaboard Foods website at seaboardfoods.com/scholarships.

“Helping to fund education is one way we can support the young people in our community,” says Peter Brown, president and CEO at Seaboard Foods. “Providing more educational experience helps broaden students’ skills and opens up future opportunities for them.”

Community scholarship program

Seaboard Foods will offer 40, $1,000 scholarships to students graduating with a high school diploma or equivalent and who plan to attend full-time higher education (four-year, two-year or technical programs) for the 2023-2024 academic year. A complete list of included counties can be found on the Seaboard Foods’ website at seaboardfoods.com/scholarships.

Children of employees scholarship program

Seaboard Foods will also offer scholarships for children of employees. Twenty-five, $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to children of Seaboard Foods employees. Children must be high school seniors or equivalent, graduating in 2023 and attending full-time higher education (four-year, two-year or technical education) for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Eligibility

More information about eligibility requirements can be found online at seaboardfoods.com/scholarships. For further questions about the Seaboard Foods scholarship program, email scholarship@seaboardfoods.com.

About Seaboard Foods

Seaboard Foods is one of the proud producers of Prairie Fresh® pork. We employ more than 5,600 team members in Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Iowa and Texas. Our hardworking employees show up each day to do work that is meaningful to their families, communities and people who enjoy delicious pork products. Our team members have diverse backgrounds and unique skill sets which define their work on our farms, processing plant, feed mills, transportation departments and the many different jobs that make it possible to provide pork products for families to enjoy. Learn more at https://www.seaboardfoods.com/.

Source: Seaboard Foods