The American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), in coordination with Feedstuffs, has opened the application phase for its Commercial Dry Feed Facility of the Year (FFY) program. The program is open to all AFIA member commercial dry feed manufacturing facilities.

“Every year, we have the pleasure of recognizing the commercial dry facilities that go above and beyond in keeping their operations running safely and efficiently,” said Gary Huddleston, AFIA’s director of feed manufacturing and regulatory affairs. “Facilities have faced many challenges in the past year from supply chain disruptions to labor shortages, but that doesn’t stop our members from churning out safe and high-quality animal food.”

The AFIA has been recognizing excellent feed manufacturing facilities since 1985. In 2016, the AFIA created four distinct manufacturing categories to be more inclusive of the various industry facilities. In 2021, the FFY program separated each category into its own individual program: liquid feed, commercial dry, premix and ingredient, and integrator, with each category having its own facility of the year award.

The application phase for the

and submissions, with the $100 application fee, are due by Sept. 16. The winning facility will be recognized on Jan. 25, 2023, at the AFIA’s Feed Education Program, held in conjunction with the

in Atlanta. The winning plant manager will receive overnight accommodations and a free registration to the expo.

Source: AFIA