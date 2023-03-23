The American Feed Industry Association (AFIA) and Feedstuffs have named Animix LLC’s Juneau, Wisconsin, plant as its 2022 Premix/Ingredient Feed Facility of the Year. Gary Huddleston, AFIA’s director of feed manufacturing and regulatory affairs, presented Randall Boldt, Animix director of operations, with the award during the AFIA’s Purchasing and Ingredient Suppliers Conference (PISC) in Orlando.

“What really struck us is how hard this facility works on creating the right culture for their employees.” said Huddleston.

Animix operates two locations focused on producing calf milk replacer premix, supplements and ingredients, with backup manufacturing capability. The company excels in customer satisfaction by operating nine separate production lines for maximum production versatility and provides multiple package sizes to meet their customers’ needs. They also recently installed a new Carter Day pulverizer to grind discalcium phosphorous anhydrous to a uniform molecule size at their Juneau location.

“I have to hand it to our group at Animix, from top to bottom,” said Boldt. “They come in every day and give it everything they’ve got to ensure we produce quality products for our customers.”

The AFIA has been recognizing excellent feed manufacturing facilities through the Feed Facility of the Year program since 1985, with 2021 marking the first year that the association began issuing top industry awards to facilities in four categories: commercial dry, liquid feed, premix and ingredient, and integrator. Learn more at afia.org/FFY.

Source: American Feed Industry Association