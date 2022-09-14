The American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), in coordination with Feedstuffs, has opened the application phase for its Premix/Ingredient Feed Facility of the Year (FFY) program . The program is open to all AFIA memberpremix/ingredient feed manufacturing facilities.

“Participating in the FFY program can be incredibly valuable for facilities," said Gary Huddleston, AFIA's director of feed manufacturing and regulatory affairs. "Participating facilities receive an individual report on how their facility measures against other facilities within the category. In addition, it gives members an opportunity to show off their dedication to safety and efficiency."

The AFIA has been recognizing excellent feed manufacturing facilities since 1985. In 2016, the AFIA created four distinct manufacturing categories to be more inclusive of the various industry facilities. In 2021, the FFY program separated each category into its own individual program: liquid feed, commercial dry, premix/ingredient, and integrator, with each category having its own facility of the year award.

The application phase for the Premix/Ingredient Feed Facility of the Year is now open and submissions, with the $100 application fee, are due by Nov. 11. The winning facility will be recognized on March 8, 2023, at the AFIA’s 2023 Purchasing and Ingredient Suppliers Conference in Orlando, Fla. The winning plant manager will receive overnight accommodations and a free registration to the conference.

Source: AFIA



