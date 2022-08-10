The American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), in coordination with Feedstuffs and the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association (USPOULTRY), has opened the application phase for its Integrator Feed Facility of the Year (FFY) program. The program is open to all AFIA and USPOULTRY member integrator feed facilities.

“Many of our integrator feed facility members prioritize top-notch safety, quality and food safety and production efficiency," said Gary Huddleston, the AFIA’s director of feed manufacturing and regulatory affairs. "We are excited to recognize those who go above and beyond in keeping their operations running safely and efficiently."

The AFIA has been recognizing excellent feed manufacturing facilities since 1985. In 2016, the AFIA created four distinct manufacturing categories to be more inclusive of industry facilities. In 2021, the FFY program separated each category into its own individual program: liquid feed, commercial dry, premix and ingredient, and integrator, with each category having its own facility of the year award.

The application phase for the Integrator Feed Facility of the Year is now open. Submissions must include a $100 application fee and are due by October 7.

Source: AFIA



