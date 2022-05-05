The Joint Industry Safety and Health Council is currently accepting applications for a new Innovation in Safety & Health Award program. The program is open to National Chicken Council (NCC), National Turkey Federation (NTF), and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) members and is intended for poultry and egg industry members that have made a significant advancement in operational excellence in a safety and/or health innovation.

Award applications can be entered in the industry categories of Poultry Processing (NAICS 311615), Poultry & Egg Production (NAICS 1123), Animal Feed Manufacturing (NAICS 311119), Animal Support Services (NAICS 115210), and Rendering (NAICS 311613). An award will be issued for both a process-based innovation and an equipment-based innovation. A panel of judges will determine the award winner and honorable mention recipients for each category.

The innovation application criteria include the following:

Must be an innovative or novel solution proven to reduce occupational injuries/illnesses or improve safety awareness on or off the job.

Must have demonstrated results over at least a six-month period AND must be able to be leveraged across the industry.

Preference will be given to innovations developed through safety committees or other grassroots efforts.

Implementing an “Off the Shelf” program purchased or acquired from a third party will not be considered.

“We are really excited to offer an award program to recognizes poultry and egg companies’ efforts in worker safety advancements,” said Adrienne Allison, director of safety & health services, poultry operations, Tyson Foods, and chair of the Joint Industry Safety and Health Council.

The Joint Industry Safety and Health Council are made up of members from NCC, NTF, and USPOULTRY. Collectively, the three organizations represent 95 percent of the nation’s poultry products, and their members generate more than 1.3 million total U.S. jobs.

Award program rules, regulations, and application forms are available by clicking here. The application deadline is June 10. The annual awards will be presented during the National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry, Aug. 15–17, at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Destin, Fla.

Source: National Chicken Council