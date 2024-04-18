The Joint Poultry Industry Safety Award Program is currently accepting applications from poultry industry facilities with outstanding safety programs. The award program is open to National Chicken Council, National Turkey Federation and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association members with poultry processing plants, further processing facilities, egg processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, animal support services and rendering facilities that, through the implementation of innovative and effective programs, have injury and illness rates below the industry average for three consecutive years.

Based on the latest data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the slaughter and poultry processing OSHA's total recordable illness and injury rate for 2022 was 5.7 cases per 100 full-time workers. The 2022 rate of 5.7 represents a 75% decrease from 1994.

“Prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of employees is an ongoing commitment for the poultry industry. These dedicated employees play a crucial role in the poultry industry’s mission to produce nutritious and affordable food, and the industry is committed to investing in processes and procedures to diminish workplace hazards to protect our people,” said Allan Foy, corporate safety director, Farbest Foods, and chair of the Joint Industry Safety and Health Council. “Progress is made year-over-year in reducing illness and injury and, over the last few decades, has resulted in significant achievements in protecting worker safety.”

The Joint Industry Safety and Health Council is made up of members from NCC, NTF and USPOULTRY. Collectively, the three organizations represent 95% of the nation’s poultry products, and their members generate more than 1.3 million total U.S. jobs.

Award program rules, regulations and application forms are available here. The application deadline is May 24. The annual awards will be presented during the National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry, Aug. 19-21, at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Destin, Fla.

Source: Joint Poultry Industry Safety Award Program