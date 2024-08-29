The Joint Poultry Industry Safety & Health Council is currently accepting applications for the Frank Cruice Innovation in Safety & Health Award. The award is named in honor of Frank Cruice, formally of Perdue Farms, who was an active member of the Joint Poultry Safety & Health Council for more than 20 years. In addition, Cruice led the industry safety award committee and served as council chair from 2019–2021 before he retired.

The program is open to National Chicken Council, National Turkey Federation and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association members and is intended for poultry and egg industry members that have made a significant advancement in operational excellence in a safety and/or health innovation. Award applications are open for several industry categories, including Poultry Processing (NAICS 311615), Poultry & Egg Production (NAICS 1123), Animal Feed Manufacturing (NAICS 311119), Animal Support Services (NAICS 115210) and Rendering (NAICS 311613).

An award will be issued for innovations in both processes and equipment. A panel of judges will select the winners and honorable mentions in each category.

The innovation application criteria include the following:

Must be an innovative or novel solution proven to reduce occupational injuries/illnesses or improve safety awareness on or off the job.

Must have demonstrated results over at least a six-month period and must be able to be leveraged across the industry.

Preference will be given to innovations developed through safety committees or other grassroots efforts.

Implementing an “Off the Shelf” program purchased or acquired from a third party will not be considered.

“The Joint Poultry Industry Safety & Health Council is pleased to provide an award program that recognizes poultry and egg companies’ innovations in worker safety advancements,” said Allan Foy, corporate director of safety, Farbest Foods, and chair of the Joint Poultry Industry Safety & Health Council.

The Joint Industry Safety & Health Council consists of members from USPOULTRY, NCC and NTF. Collectively, the three organizations represent companies that produce 95% of the nation's poultry products and directly employ more than 350,000 workers.

Award program rules, regulations and application forms are available here. The application deadline is Sept. 20. The award winners and honorable mention recipients will be announced during a ceremony at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) on Jan. 28, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga.

Source: Joint Poultry Industry Safety & Health Council