Ossid, a ProMach brand, has partnered with Left Coast Packaging Solutions to manage and grow new accounts in California and Arizona. Its primary role will be to grow Reepack’s ReeFlow Series of flow wrappers, as well as form fill seal, lidding and high-speed stretch overwrapping sales for both the Ossid and Reepack brands. Ossid designs and manufactures packaging equipment for the food and medical device industries, as well as for consumer goods. Ossid is the North American master distributor of Reepack.

Vista, California-based Left Coast Packaging Solutions was recently founded by Jared Rangel, who brings more than 13 years of flow wrapping and other packaging experience to Ossid.

“I’m excited to begin our partnership with Ossid and bring their solutions to California and Arizona customers,” Rangel said. “Ossid has been a company on the rise for quite a while and I think as customers and integrators begin to see the expertise and industry knowledge they bring to the table, they’re going to be very impressed. Ossid and Reepack are going to be the foremost recognized brands within its targeted industries.”

“We’re very fortunate to have Left Coast Packaging Solutions on our side as we look to launch Reepack’s Flow Wrapper solutions to the West Coast,” said Jason Angel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Ossid. “Jared’s deep knowledge of the region and extensive packaging background is a perfect complement to Ossid and we look forward to better serving our Western customers.”

Prior to starting Left Coast Packaging Solutions, Rangel held business development and regional sales manager positions at other major flexible and liquid packaging equipment manufacturers.

