Simmering gravy for hours is a thing of the past thanks to Diestel’s new Organic Turkey Gravy. The first holiday gravy to be made with bone broth, the heat-and-eat product features bone broth from Diestel’s own thoughtfully raised turkeys, plus a classic roux (made with real, organic butter) and just-the-right-amount of savory herbs like sage, rosemary and thyme. Crafted with care by a family of turkey farmers that knows their way around a Thanksgiving dinner, the result is a smooth, rich, savory, and unabashedly delicious gravy that’s worthy of the biggest meal of the year.

Bringing convenience to fine-crafted gravy, the ready-to-use product simply needs to be gently warmed over the stove or heated in the microwave before drizzling it over a holiday plate. In addition to being USDA Certified Organic, Diestel’s turkey gravy is free of sugar, lower in sodium than other store-bought gravies, contains no artificial ingredients or preservatives, and packs in one gram of protein per serving thanks to its bone broth base.

“After producing the centerpiece for so many Thanksgiving celebrations over the past 70-plus years, we’re super excited to offer a gourmet gravy that was inspired by our family recipe and perfectly complements a beautiful bird,” said Heidi Diestel, fourth-generation turkey farmer. “All flavor and no fuss, this is the way turkey gravy should taste!”

For an even richer flavor, the Diestel family suggests whisking in 1 tablespoon salted butter, ¼ teaspoon ground sage, and a pinch of freshly ground pepper. Sold in a shelf-stable, recyclable, 13.5-ounce Tetra Pak carton, Diestel’s Organic Turkey Gravy is currently available for retailers nationwide to order for the holiday season. The SRP is $3.99.

Source: Diestel Family Ranch