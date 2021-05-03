Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) has been providing industry-leading food safety testing services in Green Bay, Wisconsin since 2005. Earlier this year, FSNS announced the company’s move within the city to a new, state-of-the-art laboratory. This transition will allow FSNS to continue to grow as one of the food safety leaders in the region, and expand operations throughout the Midwest.

In celebration, FSNS will be hosting a luncheon in De Pere, WI, on May 20 with a powerful lineup of industry experts and leaders in their field. Speakers include Dr. Temple Grandin (Colorado State University), Julie Anna Potts (North American Meat Institute), Michael Dykes (International Dairy Foods Association), Mark Polansky (Former NASA Astronaut), Lisa Picard (National Turkey Federation), Carmen Rottenberg (Groundswell Strategy), Shawn Stevens (Food Industry Council), Barry Carpenter (Food Safety Net Services), Vinith Poduval (Schreiber Foods), Jane Mattias (Johnsonville Sausage) and Dr. Ashley Lembke (American Foods Group). Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and laboratory tours to follow at the new facility, which is located at 3400 S Packerland Drive, De Pere, WI 54115.

This new lab offers all of FSNS Green Bay’s previous testing platforms and allows for newer technology and automation implementation. Upgrades to the sample prep and sample analysis areas include processing hoods for sample prep of powders, pharmaceuticals, and similar products and a fully equipped chemistry laboratory. Customers in the region will benefit from an increased scope of testing, reduced turnaround times, and the most advanced testing equipment available.

FSNS is also pleased to announce that the facility on S Packerland Drive will include an expansive training room that can be made available to customers in the area as needed.

“FSNS is committed to the food processors in Wisconsin, and proud to be their trusted food safety partner,” said John Bellinger, CEO of Food Safety Net Services. “We truly appreciate 16 years of your support and look forward to further assisting our existing and new customers”

For more information on the new FSNS Green Bay laboratory, to take a tour of the facility, or to inquire about the use of the FSNS training room, please contact the lab at 888-525-9788, 3400 S Packerland Drive, De Pere, WI 54115, or info@fsns.com. To register for FSNS Green Bay’s Grand Opening Luncheon & Reception, visit https://fsnsgreenbaygrandopening.eventbrite.com.