Jennie-O Turkey Store announced the launch of a new product called Jennie-O turkey burger blends. Made from a combination of white meat turkey, black beans, whole grain rice and pepitas, these carefully selected and nutritious ingredients offer consumers the combined benefits of lean, meat-based and plant-forward protein (15g) and fiber (5g) in one tasty turkey burger.

"We know that people are becoming increasingly interested in adding more plant-focused foods to their diets,” said Ryan Moorlag, brand manager at Jennie-O. “Our new turkey burger blends make it easy to marry plant-based ingredients with lean meats.”

Jennie-O turkey burger blends (MSRP $6.99 – 7.99) contain four, quarter-pound patties per package and can be found in the freezer aisle of retailers in select markets, with more widespread availability coming by the end of the year.

Source: Jennie-O Turkey Store