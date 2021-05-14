​The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) is pleased to announce that Dr. Keith Belk has been selected as the 2021 AMSA International Lectureship Award winner. The International Lectureship Award is sponsored by PIC and was established to honor an individual for internationally recognized contributions to the field of meat science and technology. Dr. Belk will be honored at the 74th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) hybrid meeting during the international keynote symposium entitled “How Meat Science Academic Programming Can Facilitate Undergraduate and Graduate Student International Exposure.” This session will take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada. The AMSA 2021 RMC is hosted by the University of Nevada-Reno.

Dr. Keith Belk serves as Professor and Head of the Department of Animal Science as well as an Adjunct Professor in the Colorado School of Public Health. Previously, he served as a Professor and Holder of the Ken & Myra Monfort Endowed Chair in Meat Science with the Center for Meat Safety & Quality, Department of Animal Sciences, Colorado State University (CSU). He also served as Director of the Center for Meat Safety & Quality at CSU. He earned B.S. and M.S. degrees from CSU, and a Ph.D. from Texas A&M University. He has been employed in the private sector as a buyer by Safeway Inc., and by the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service in Washington, D.C., as an International Marketing Specialist. He has authored or co-authored 252 refereed scientific journal articles, provided over 530 invited presentations, generated more than $22M in extramural research funding, and was the primary inventor on two patents during his tenure at CSU since 1995. He served as the state Meat Extension Specialist between 1995 and 2000, on the Editorial Board for the Journal of Animal Science in 1997-2000, on the Board of Directors for the American Meat Science Association (AMSA) between 2003-2005, and as President of AMSA in 2009-2010.

During his presentation Dr. Belk will elaborate on several academic research and educational efforts designed to promote student involvement in international trade and capacity building/ foreign assistance. As the world becomes more globalized in trade, and as the number of multinational agricultural companies continue to expand, exposure of students to the international arena is imperative. Likewise, a growing impetus to take a systems approach—the idea of One Health—towards addressing complex food security, safety, sustainability, and nutrient quality issues will impact food availability. The need for technical input on these issues will continue to grow, and exposure of students to these international Grand Challenges must be reflected in academic programs. During this talk Dr. Belk will promote conversation around a need for greater student exposure to the international markets.

