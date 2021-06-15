Raise American has launched its 100% American, 100% grass-fed, organic beef and flexitarian product line. Raise American recognizes consumer demand for sustainably sourced meat and has answered the call.

“At Raise American, we advocate for regenerative farming and its positive impact on agricultural ecosystems,” the company said in a statement. “We also believe in complete transparency and intense oversite of our product line and its supply chain: two essential pillars of trust, upon which our brand is based. In this, we RAISE THE BAR for the organic beef industry! Our purpose is for American beef eaters and flexitarians alike to feel good about feeding their families with premium, organic beef products.”

The Raise American brand manages its beef supply chain, by working hand-in-hand with ranchers to raise cattle humanely, and by actually owning its own processing facility. Raise American’s products include fresh steaks, grinds, meatballs, blended patties, seasoned and precooked entrées, sausages, cooking ingredients, and more — all crafted from cattle raised by small, independent farmers, who adhere to some of the strictest animal welfare protocols in the industry. The brand’s cattle are pasture-raised, healthy, and treated humanely.

“Raise American is truly setting a new standard in American organic beef,” says Heather Gilmore, VP of Retail Sales.

“Raise American is truly setting a new standard in American organic beef,” adds Gilmore. “Using high quality cattle and looking at consumer trends we strive to develop creative, innovative, and delicious products that are both nutritious, and good for the planet. My goal is to create products that I can feel good about putting on the dinner table for my family and yours and getting smiles all around.”

Source: Raise American