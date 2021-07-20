This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Drs. Francisco Najar and Phil Bass interview chemical engineer and meat scientist Diana Huerta, an Applications Engineering Manager for Sealed Air Corp. She uses the knowledge from both parts of her education to discuss packaging in the meat industry, as well as the role of automation in the industry.
