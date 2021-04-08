This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Home » MeatsPad Podcast Episode 24: Dr. Michael Dikeman
Michael Dikeman is a Professor Emeritus in Meat Science at Kansas State University, having begun his education there in 1971. He talks with MeatsPad host Francisco Najar-Villarreal about his career in the field of meat science, as well as his current work.
