Francisco Najar-Villarreal and Dr. Phil Bass return in this week’s MeatsPad podcast to talk with Dr. Dustin Mohrhouser, associate pork quality manager with Smithfield Foods. He talks about the work he does with Smithfield in terms of animal health and meat quality. You may never think about guacamole the same way again after hearing Dr. Mohrhouser discuss abscesses.
Podcast | MeatsPad
Podcast: MeatsPad Podcast Episode 19: Dr. Dustin Mohrhouser.
January 28, 2021
