Hosts Drs. Francisco Najar & Phil Bass speak with Dr. Dale Woerner of Texas Tech University. Dr. Woerner and two of his graduate students join the podcast to discuss their work in beef research. The beef industry has been active in researching genetics, but the dairy cattle industry also has its share of issues that can hopefully be resolved by cross-breeding. Listen to hear more about the Texas Tech research can benefit both the beef and dairy industry.
Podcast | MeatsPad
MeatsPad Podcast episode 29: Dr. Dale Woerner
June 10, 2021
No Comments
