MeatsPad podcast Episode 27: Dr. Bucky Gwartney
In this episode of MeatsPad, Drs. Francisco Najar-Villarreal and Phil Bass talk with Dr. Bucky Gwartney, International Marketing Specialist in the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service. Dr. Gwartney discusses the role of AMS within the USDA and the way that the agency can be an asset to small processors. He also gets into the specifics of grading and his work in the agriculture industry
