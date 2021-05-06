Dr. Dilger of the University of Illinois joins hosts Drs. Francisco Najar-Villarreal and Phil Bass in a wide-ranging discussion. In this episode, they cover everything from pork quality to cultivated meat to scholarly journals and local agriculture.
