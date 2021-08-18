Anritsu, manufacturer of product inspection and detection systems for the food and pharmaceutical industries, has moved into a new, state-of-the-art facility in the Elk Grove Technology Park.

The new 60,000-square-foot site will provide multiple operational and competitive efficiencies for Anritsu including more space overall, as well as the ability to expand its product assembly program in the United States. “Our new building is in a premier location for our employees, and its proximity to O’Hare International Airport makes it convenient for our visiting customers and guests,” said Erik Brainard, president and CEO. “It also doubles our former space, which is necessary to continue the rapid growth fueled by our loyal customers. And its location in a world-class technology park means we are in the center of a remarkable hub for technological innovation and growth.”

The Elk Grove facility will house the following operations.

Excellence Center: Anritsu’s flagship location for North America and to support global growth, the center will be state of the art for product inspection, testing, demonstration, training and more.

Expanded Service Department: Designed to support our customers to ensure they have everything they need to maximize operations and keep equipment running at peak performance. The company strives to continue to be the industry’s most responsive service and support provider.

Equipment Demonstration and Training: An enhanced area with more machines, giving customers an opportunity for “hands-on” testing as well as training on all technologies to find the best solution for their specific application.

Product Assembly: The facility will house an expanded assembly program with two product categories: X-ray inspection systems such as the popular XR75 model, and its line of M6 metal detectors will be assembled onsite, allowing for expedited delivery to customers. The facility will support other product lines in the future, including Checkweighers and Combination systems.

Employee-Focused Design: In keeping with Anritsu’s “Team for Family” value supporting employee success and well-being and create an environment that supports collaboration among departments, the facility offers huddle rooms as well as a fitness center, café and a wellness room.

“Anritsu strives for “PACE,” or a Positive Anritsu Customer Experience, which empowers employees to exceed customer expectations. The new facility will achieve that while also positioning the company for growth,” Brainard added.

“We are committed to going the ‘extra mile’ for our employees and customers,” he said. “This new site is focused on providing the best solutions for today’s inspection and detection requirements, as well as innovating to ensure that our technology continues to be the best solution for our customers in the future.”

For more information visit www.anritsu.com/infivis.