SAS Foods Enterprises Inc., an Elk Grove Village, Ill., establishment, is recalling approximately 3,768 pounds of beef and chicken empanada products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and bearing a label with a false USDA mark of inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen, fully cooked beef and chicken empanada items were produced on various dates from Jan. 1, 2020 through Sept. 11, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. zip-lock bags or clear, plastic containers with “SAS Food EMPANADAS DE POLLO CHICKEN PATTIES.”

1-lb. zip-lock bags or clear, plastic containers with “SAS Food EMPANADAS DE CARNE BEEF PATTIES.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 38548” inside the USDA mark of inspection; however, the recalling company has no affiliation with Establishment 38548. These items were shipped to retail consignees in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered after FSIS received an anonymous tip and initiated an investigation. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS