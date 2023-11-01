The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Q’Delicia, a Jacksonville, Fla., establishment, is recalling approximately 639 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry empanada products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry empanada items were produced from February to October 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

1.25-pound and 6.25-pound plastic bags containing “Q’Delicia DE EMPANADA BEEF” and “Q’Delicia DE EMPANADA MEAT GLUTEN FREE.”

1.25-pound and 6.25-pound plastic bags containing “Q’Delicia DE EMPANADA CHICKEN” and “Q’Delicia DE EMPANADA CHICKEN GLUTEN FREE.”

The products do not bear any identifying marking, such as lot codes, best-by dates, establishment number or USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants and retail locations in Florida.

The problem was discovered during FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the empanada products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in a facility that was not inspected by USDA. The products were also distributed without a list of ingredients. As a result of not receiving inspection, FSIS is concerned these products may not be safe for human consumption.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness or reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or retailers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Retailers are urged not to sell these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alejandro Gallego, manager, Q’Delicia, at deliciascolombianasjax@outlook.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS