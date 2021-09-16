Coastal Plains Meat Company is making a $3.5 million capital investment in the acquisition and expansion of a meat processing facility in Eunice, Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Coastal Plains owner and Chief Operating Officer Chip Perrin announced. The company plans to create 13 new direct jobs and retain 19 employees. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 21 indirect jobs, for a total of 34 new jobs in the Acadiana Region. Coastal Plains estimates its average annual payroll will increase by $1 million.

Coastal Plains purchased the 19,000-square-foot facility at 1044 Louisiana 91 from Eunice Superette and Slaughterhouse. The company plans to upgrade and expand what is already the largest meat processing operation in the state with updated, state-of-the-art equipment that will ensure food quality and safety and increase processing capacity from 2.3 million pounds to 6.5 million pounds of meat production annually. Coastal Plains is dedicated to sourcing high quality livestock from Louisiana farms and ranches, and it will expand its custom processing and private labeling programs to support local producers. The company will continue to provide retail and food service cuts to its customers, including the Superette, a Eunice landmark that remains with its original owners.

“With the state’s long history of beef production, Louisiana is proud to welcome Coastal Plains Meat Company’s expanded facility to Eunice,” said Gov. Edwards. “Coastal Plains will not only bring new jobs to Acadiana, but support other Louisiana businesses and rural communities with its commitment to sourcing from Louisiana cattle farms and ranches. As a veteran myself, I am especially pleased that the leadership of Coastal Plains has chosen to pay forward their service to their country by participating in Louisiana’s Veteran’s Initiative Program.”

Perrin said the company prides itself on hiring veterans and supporting transitioning military members into Louisiana’s livestock industry.

“We are excited to partner with Louisiana Economic Development and the Department of Agriculture to add much needed beef processing capacity to the state,” Perrin said. “By increasing our state's processing capacity, we are able to bring added value to Louisiana cattlemen and women as well as rural communities with Louisiana beef. As combat veterans, we are also reminded of how important other veterans and their values are to our society. Drive, tenacity, and a sense of purpose are attributes that veterans possess, and employers look for in a workforce. We want to develop Louisiana agriculture with as many veterans as possible.”

Coastal Plains will begin retrofitting of the existing facility and construction of the new expansion in October, with project completion expected in September 2022. The company will begin hiring in October.

“It’s great that new investment is coming to our community,” Eunice Mayor Scott Fontenot said. “Eunice has always been an excellent place to invest and do business, and I can’t wait to welcome Coastal Plains to our community. We welcome the new jobs, opportunity and economic activity their facility will generate in Eunice.”

To secure the project in Eunice, the state of Louisiana offered Coastal Plains a competitive incentive package that includes a performance-based grant of $100,000 to be used for the reimbursement of facility improvement costs. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“We are excited to introduce this new plant to St. Landry Parish,” said St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard. “It will be a great economic asset to our parish, along with more jobs for the Eunice area. I am looking forward to our parish growing.”

“We’re proud to celebrate Coastal Plains Meat Company’s expansion,” said Troy Wayman, President and CEO of One Acadiana. “Coastal Plains’ focus on growing, sourcing, and buying from local cattle operations demonstrates this company’s commitment to making an impact on the future of the agribusiness industry and the Acadiana Region. We're excited for our partners at St. Landry Economic Development and look forward to helping Coastal Plains continue to grow and find success in South Louisiana.”

Source: Louisiana Economic Development