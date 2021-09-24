Jones Soda Co., the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, is reviving its legendary Turkey & Gravy Soda for the first time in over a decade in a limited-edition 35,000-bottle run that coincides with Thanksgiving celebrations as well as the company’s 25th anniversary. The unusual flavor helped solidify the brand’s innovative, boundary-pushing reputation when it debuted in 2003.

The return of the Turkey & Gravy SKU is part of the company’s Special Release program, which introduces a rotating series of new and retired flavors throughout the year. The program launched earlier this year with Special Release Birthday Cake Soda and Special Release Pineapple Cream, two flavors from the brand’s archives that are frequently requested because of their fun, innovative and only-from-Jones taste profiles.

The Special Release Turkey & Gravy Soda features individually numbered collectible bottles to highlight the flavor’s limited availability. It is available immediately at more than 1,500 Kroger stores throughout the U.S. and at Albertsons Safeway stores in Oregon. In Canada, consumers can find the soda at select Buy Low Foods, AG Foods, Nesters, Federated Coop Stores, Rabba and Little Short Stop stores in Canada.

“Our Turkey & Gravy Soda instantly differentiated the company when we introduced it nearly two decades ago, establishing the iconoclastic brand personality that remains our calling card today,” said Mark Murray, president and CEO of Jones Soda. “It’s an ideal Special Release SKU because it’s a novelty seasonal flavor that raises brand visibility among longtime Jones fans and new customers alike.”

The Special Release program is one of two Jones Soda line extensions announced earlier this year to advance a strategic growth plan that has delivered four consecutive quarters of increased revenues and profitability. The company also introduced its first mass-market variety 12-packs, including a Fan Faves Variety Pack bundling Jones’ top-selling Cream Soda, Berry Lemonade, Orange Cream and Green Apple flavors, and a Mixer Variety Pack containing Jones Cola, Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer targeting today’s craft cocktail and at-home DIY trends. Both packs are expected to increase company penetration in the mass market and club channels.

Source: Jones Soda