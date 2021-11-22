Saginaw-based Duperon Corporation received statewide recognition on Thursday, November 4, 2021 as a recipient of the MFG Innovation Excellence award as part of the 2021 MFG Excellence Awards, hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA). The awards are held annually to celebrate the exceptional contributions that Michigan manufacturers make to their workforce, their communities, the economy, and the industry.

“At the heart of the Duperon Corporation, we are a group of human beings who have decided to constitute ourselves as daring to make a difference for people, for water, and for the planet,” said Tammy Bernier, CEO and co-owner along with Terry Duperon. “We do that by employing people who care, and that’s what makes our company such a wonderful place to work. We’re all working to make a positive change and protect the environment for future generations.”

“We are not innovating for the sake of innovation,” adds Mark Turpin, president of Duperon Corporation. “We innovate for a purpose—to solve a problem, make a difference, be in service, and impact water quality. These are worthy causes that unite our team to bring a spirit of innovation to every endeavor.”

Learn more about MMA and the MFG Excellence Awards at mimfg.org. For more information on Duperon Corporation, visit Duperon.com or contact them at 1-800-383-8479.

Source: Duperon