A fire that damaged a Lackawanna County, Pa., meat processing facility was ruled accidental. There were no injuries reported at the Maid-Rite Steak Co. facility in Scott Township after a fire broke out in the evening of November 29. According to PAHomePage, the building was fully involved, and multiple explosions were reported.

WNEP News reported that firefighters from 17 local departments were called to quench the fire. The company's human resources director says the building was evacuated after the fire broke out, and everyone is accounted for.

The cold temperatures made battling the fire difficult, according to firefighters at the scene. Much of the meat processing area was burned, and the offices sustained heavy smoke and water damage. Employees originally discovered the fire along a wall where an air purifying system’s duct work was. The system was designed for the company’s oven.

Source: WNEP News, PAHomePage