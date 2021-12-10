Lars Ryholl has been promoted to managing director for Cabinplant, according to Victor A. Mancinelli, chairman and chief executive officer of CTB, Inc. In his new role, Ryholl will oversee all functions of the CTB subsidiary and take responsibility of the company’s strategic business goals.

Ryholl joined Cabinplant as chief operating officer in 2018, a position in which he was responsible for the company’s operations from the point of taking customer orders through finished installation of products. In this role he helped significantly improve delivery time, while also contributing to Cabinplant’s record-breaking production years. Prior to his employment with Cabinplant, he held numerous executive-level positions for various manufacturers and has served on multiple boards.

In addition to his extensive experience, Ryholl has an executive master’s degree in change leadership and is a certified executive coach. His native language is Danish, but he also speaks English and German.

Source: CTB, Inc.