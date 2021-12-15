Roxell is expanding its range of convection heaters for poultry houses with the Siroc Sterling space heater. This appliance with closed combustion creates good vertical air circulation in tall houses (>4.5 meters). Siroc Sterling recuperates the rising warm air, mixes it with outdoor air, and releases the warm air at floor level. There is a temperature difference between the attic and the floor of just 0.5 °C. The heat is therefore evenly distributed across the entire space including where the chickens live. This space heater running on gas is Roxell’s energy efficient solution for a uniform heat distribution in tall spaces. To gain an overview of the features that make the Siroc Sterling space heater energy efficient, safe, and easy to use and maintain, visit roxell.com.

Each convection heater in the Siroc range is suited to a specific situation, which makes choosing the right one simple. Here is a summary of the options.

With a chimney and gas fired: horizontal or vertical air circulation

Space heaters with closed combustion carry away CO, CO 2, and condensate through a chimney. This means you need less ventilation to keep the indoor air clean, dry and low in ammonia. This improves the condition of the litter and the animals’ health. Roxell has two convection appliances that run on gas with closed combustion:

The Siroc Pure™ space heater generates a horizontal flow of warm air to heat narrow and (in particular) long houses of over 120 meters. This appliance offers long-range heat projection of 70 meters and is installed on the side walls. The Siroc Sterling™ space heater creates a vertical flow of warm air to heat tall houses in an energy efficient way. Installed in the center of the house, the appliance blows air around the house. This appliance recuperates the rising warm air from the attic and ensures that the heat in the house is distributed evenly across the space.

Zero emissions with alternative fuel: vertical air circulation

The Siroc Hydro™ hot water heater generates a vertical flow of warm air to heat tall houses in an energy efficient way. The air circulation has the same pattern as the Siroc Sterling but the combustion process is different. This appliance uses an external boiler that runs on alternative renewable fuels such as biomass or wood pellets. There is no need for a chimney in the house since the boiler is located in a separate space.

Open combustion with gas or oil: basic models

The Siroc Turbo™ cannon heater running on gas or oil also creates a horizontal flow of warm air. This appliance is direct fired, which means that the fumes are not carried away. Energy efficiency is key as the open combustion means that all the heat generated remains indoors. The energy performance of the Siroc Turbo is therefore very high. This cannon heater is a high-quality basic solution for poultry and pig houses.

Proven quality and expertise with Holland Heater’s signature

“In early 2021, Roxell launched three new convection heaters,” says Frank Hartmann, Marketing Manager at Roxell. “This expansion arose due to a partnership with Holland Heater. The positive collaborations and promising growth opportunities led to Roxell’s acquisition of Holland Heater in March 2021. Now we are continuing to gauge the needs of our end customers with regard to house heating and enhancing our range with the innovative offering from Holland Heater. The name ‘Holland Heater’ is staying due to the reputation that the company has built among its horticultural customers. However, the appliances included in Roxell’s range are sold under the brand name ‘Siroc’.”

Source: Roxell