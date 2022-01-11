Registration for SALUMI 101 is now open, and only 30 spots are available, so register today! SALUMI 101 will be held February 22-24, 2022, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, Wisconsin.

SALUMI 101 is sponsored by the American Meat Science Association (AMSA), University of Wisconsin-Madison, North Carolina State University, California State University-Fresno, and Pennsylvania State University.

SALUMI 101 is a unique three-day, hands-on educational opportunity for all attendees, “Salumi 101 is great for trained chefs and serious cured meat processors alike. The equal time between hands-on training and the in-depth classroom curriculum was fantastic. I thoroughly enjoyed all the teachers and staff,” stated the past attendee.

Anyone passionate about learning more about the art and science of crafting high-quality artisan meat products will benefit from attending SALUMI 101. Participants will have the chance to interact with industry and university professionals specializing in this meat science area. The class will learn about the production of safe and high-quality artisan-style meat products and be involved with the crafting of various artisan products.

The cost is $950 for AMSA members or $1150 for non-members. Space is limited to 30 participants. Registration covers course instruction materials, meals (breaks, lunches, and evening receptions/dinner), and plant tour transportation. Travel and lodging are not included with the course registration fee.

AMSA is an organization recognized for its unmatched competence and commitment to attracting and developing meat industry leaders and providing science-based meat research and information. For more information or questions regarding SALUMI 101, please visit: www.meatscience.org/salumi101 or contact Deidrea Mabry at 1-800-517-AMSA ext. 12, or dmabry@meatscience.org.

Source: AMSA