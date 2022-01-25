The U.S. Soybean Export Council will showcase the nutritional and quality advantages of U.S. Soy for poultry producers at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) Jan. 25–27 in Atlanta, where more than 8,000 visitors are expected from 130 countries.

With a team of experts and nutritionists on site, USSEC invites attendees to booth B5721 for a discussion to learn how incorporating soybean meal from the United States into poultry diets can help improve production efficiency.

While soybean meal is one of the most used feed ingredients in poultry nutrition, what many people don’t know is that the comprehensive value of soybean meal is determined by a combination of quality factors, which vary by origin, says Courtney Knupp, USSEC director of animal and aquaculture nutrition meal.

“Buyers should focus on the characteristics that impact the nutritional value of the total diet, including animal performance, and not just the ingredient cost,” Knupp shares.

When collectively considering soybean quality factors, the U.S. has less damage to whole soybeans with less moisture, better soybean meal processing conditions, improved levels of digestible amino acids and greater energy compared to soy of other origins.

These benefits translate into better animal performance, reduced diet costs, reduced formulation challenges, increased sustainability and ultimately provide superior value to those producers who feed it in their poultry rations.

These benefits are outlined in a series of factsheets, based on testing, research and quality analysis. These factsheets and more will be available at the USSEC booth. The factsheets showcase:

Whole soybean quality

Soybean meal consistency

Processing conditions

Amino acid digestibility

Energy

Correlation between quality and nutritional value

Additionally, USSEC will host a TechTalk focusing on “Supply Chain Environmental Footprinting: The Roadmap to Improving Sustainability Performance” Jan. 27 from 12-12:20 p.m. (Eastern) at Booth 8579. During this TechTalk, Blonk Consultants will showcase the environmental footprint of soy from different origins, looking at land-use change.

IPPE attendees can connect with several of USSEC’s members during the event, some of which will be available for discussions in the USSEC booth and some will have their own exhibit space.

USSEC is a dynamic partnership of U.S. Soybean producers, processors, commodity shippers, merchandisers, allied agribusinesses, and agricultural organizations; and connects food and agriculture industry leaders through a robust membership program. USSEC is farmer-funded by checkoff funds invested by the United Soybean Board, various state soybean councils, the food and agriculture industry, and the American Soybean Association's investment of cost-share funding provided by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS).

For more information about U.S. Soy and poultry production, please visit ussoy.org/category/animal-feed/ or contact Courtney Knupp at CKnupp@ussec.org.

Source: U.S. Soybean Expert Council