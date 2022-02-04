Rousselot, Darling Ingredients’ health brand, has announced an increase in its production capabilities for porcine collagen, responding to rising demand for premium collagen ingredients. The newly opened production line in Ghent, Belgium will specialize in the manufacture of Peptan P. This new line complements Rousselot’s existing bovine and fish collagen production capabilities and will improve manufacturers’ access to premium collagen ingredients and speed to market capabilities.

Diversifying production with quality porcine collagen

Consumer interest in collagen-based supplements is increasing around the world, with the category seeing a threefold increase in product launches from 2017–2021. To help nutraceutical manufacturers capitalize on these market trends, Rousselot has increased its collagen peptide production facilities from two in 2019, to four sites; Angoulême (France), Amparo and Presidente Epitácio (Brazil), and now, a dedicated premium porcine collagen (Peptan P) production facility in Ghent (Belgium). This IFS-, FASFC-, and HACCP-certified site, has specialized in porcine collagen extraction since 1962, is one of the largest sites of this kind in the world, and now produces premium porcine collagen peptides according to the highest standards of quality and safety. Also housed alongside the new production line at the Ghent site is Rousselot’s Global Expertise Center, where science and innovation teams harness R&D and application labs, a sensory program, and a pilot hall to drive the organization’s innovation pipeline.

Addressing global demand with accessible solutions

The supply of beef and fish collagen has met with massive success in recent years. However, there is an opportunity for porcine collagen to take a more prominent role in the nutraceutical market. Rousselot’s premium porcine collagen brand, Peptan P, offers an accessible, effective and adaptable ingredient as an alternative source of high-quality collagen. The raw materials used to manufacture Peptan P are traceable to within four hours of the supplier, consisting of GMO-free pork sourced exclusively from registered European farms, audited by Rousselot. This commitment to complete traceability gives nutraceutical manufacturers valuable information on the origin species, quality and safety of their collagen ingredients.

Beyond offering producers complete peace of mind, Peptan P presents a versatile, cost-effective collagen peptide solution with a range of functional claims. By incorporating the ingredient into their offering, nutraceutical manufacturers can take advantage of the range of science-backed benefits the Peptan brand provides. Additionally, Peptan P is highly bioavailable, cold water-soluble and with a completely neutral sensory profile, there are virtually no limits to its potential in food, beverage, and nutraceutical applications.

New perspectives in collagen solutions

Gaetan Noiret, global director, health and nutrition at Rousselot comments, “The addition of a new production line allows us to reach further with our customers, delivering the safe, traceable and science-backed collagen solutions they need to succeed in today’s market.” Noiret continues, “Our Ghent facility is perfectly positioned to produce first class collagen peptides of porcine origin, giving manufacturers the opportunity to diversify their offerings with accessible, world-leading ingredients supported by credible scientific research, ensuring a speedy path to market.”

Source: Rousselot



