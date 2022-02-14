Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, is pleased to announce the formation of its automation business brand: Motion Automation Intelligence (MotionAi).

Comprising its highly specialized value-add engineering divisions—including AMMC, Axis, Braas, F&L, Integro, Kaman Automation, and Numatic Engineering—MotionAi is a hi-tech automation solutions provider for industrial automation and emerging automation

technologies with locations across the United States. Focused disciplines are robotics, motion control, machine vision, digital networking/IIoT, industrial framing, pneumatics, and custom mechatronic systems. Industries served include semiconductor, pharmaceutical, medical, logistics, automotive, and aerospace (along with many others) while applying the highest quality products and services with its engineered systems.

“We approach each opportunity as consultants, then engineer the best solutions based on our customers’ unique needs,” said Aurelio Banda, Motion’s Group vice president of automation. “We partner closely with suppliers and customers on automation applications and product development projects to create a vital supplier-customer link. Our services range from the most simple to quite comprehensive, and there is a unique depth of talent in our group that succeeds across disciplines.”

“The MotionAi team comprises the best of the best,” said Motion President Randy Breaux. “Their top-level expertise provides each customer with the most effective solutions to meet business demands. Automation is the present and future, and we are excited to formally launch this new initiative and offer the latest innovations.”

The new website featuring MotionAi’s full capabilities can be explored at ai.motion.com.

Source: Motion Industries, Inc.