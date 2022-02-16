Overhill Farms, a North American frozen foods contract manufacturer, reported record 2021 revenues and growth of 28.9% over 2020. The company is a premium, high-quality supplier to the world’s largest frozen brands, restaurant chains and food retailers.

“These results reflect tremendous discipline, creativity and effort,” said CEO Terry O’Brien. “I commend our incredible workforce and management team for so effectively working safely and bravely through the pandemic. They helped keep our quality at record levels and America’s freezer shelves stocked.”

O’Brien continued, “We are grateful to our customers for their trust and teamwork. This has brought out the best of our partnerships and supply chain collaboration. This will increase in 2022 as we meet projected growth levels exceeding 25%.”

Overhill Farms is part of CP Foods’ worldwide manufacturing base. CP Foods is one of the world’s largest vertically integrated agro-businesses with reported 2020 revenues exceeding $17 billion. The company is publicly listed on the Thai Stock Exchange (CPF.BK) and operates integrated agro-industrial and food businesses with its objective to provide products in a high quality, socially responsible and environmentally responsible manner. For more information please visit https://www.overhillfarms.com.

Source: Overhill Farms