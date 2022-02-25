MULTIVAC is investing in the Indian subcontinent. In Ghiloth, some 120 kilometers from Delhi, a state-of-the-art building complex for sales and production, covering around 10,000 square meters of usable space, will emerge in the coming months on the RIICO Industrial Area. The investment amounts to 6.8 million euros and completion is planned for December 2022. At the start around 100 staff will be employed at the site in the state of Rajasthan.

On February 2, 2022, the first celebratory spadeful of earth for the new building was turned. Among the invited guests were Ranjan Dhingra (Chairman LARAON Group), Ruchit Dhingra (Board of Director LARAON Group), C.L. Gandhiwal (Sr. Deputy General Manager RIICO Industrial Area), Rajesh Manocha (Chairman Maconns Group) and Bharat Tagra (Director Colliers International - Design & PMC). The official representatives there from MULTIVAC were Ritesh Dhingra, Managing Director MULTIVAC India, Aditi Dhingra, CFO MULTIVAC India, and Sandeep Kaul, General Manager MULTIVAC India.

MULTIVAC has been represented in India by a subsidiary for more than a decade. The joint venture with LARAON Group in 2009 was an important milestone for MULTIVAC in the context of its internationalization strategy, as well as in developing new markets in South Asia.

The production area with assembly of thermoforming packaging machines and traysealers, as well as the manufacture of dies and format sets, will cover around 5,000 square meters. A separate hall area is envisaged for stocking spare parts and consumable materials.

“We are building up not only local production capacity, but also developing this site as a hub for the South Asia region,” says Guido Spix, joint group president of MULTIVAC. The declared aim is to provide the optimum service to customers through regional proximity and shorter delivery times. The Indian sales company with its own showroom, as well as a Training & Application Center for packaging and bakery machines, will be located at the same site.

“The key to our success is an intelligent infrastructure, modern manufacturing facilities, and a high level of expertise in packaging and processing combined with outstanding quality. Everywhere in the world,” adds Christian Traumann, joint Group President of MULTIVAC.

“We would like to thank our customers in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for their confidence in MULTIVAC which is the basis for investing in such a facility”, says Ritesh Dhingra, managing drector MULTIVAC India.

In addition to the new factory in India, MULTIVAC has 13 other production sites in Germany, Austria, Spain, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Japan, and the USA, as well as more than 80 sales and service companies worldwide.

Source: MULTIVAC