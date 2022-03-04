Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, announced its first ever pitch event for sustainability entrepreneurs and startups. Tyson “Demo Day” will be held virtually on July 11, 2022, and selected participants will be invited to demonstrate how their solutions could help create a more sustainable food system. The goal of the day is to identify and ultimately invest in breakthrough, sustainable technologies that can help Tyson Foods reach its sustainability goals.

At Tyson Demo Day, the selected companies will virtually pitch their solutions to a group of Tyson Foods executives. Following Demo Day, selected startups will have the opportunity to engage with Tyson Foods’ senior leadership and partner with the company on breakthrough ideas to help advance sustainability across the company.

“Our ambition is to be the most sustainable and transparent food company in the world – and we believe long-term sustainability will be tied to innovation. We want to play our part and help foster those innovations we think will have the greatest impact to our food system,” said John R. Tyson, president of Tyson Ventures, EVP, and chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods. “We are absolutely committed to work toward a more sustainable food future and partner with future visionaries in this space.”

Startups can apply to participate in Tyson Demo Day by visiting the event website. Tyson Foods experts will evaluate the entries and select the companies to present their solutions virtually on July 11, 2022. Applicants will be evaluated based on alignment with Tyson Ventures’ investment strategy, the solutions they present, and the potential those solutions have to help Tyson Foods meet its sustainability goals. Solutions that align with those goals include, but are not limited to, greenhouse gas emission reduction, reducing food waste, animal welfare, regenerative agriculture, packaging, soil health, and water management. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2022.

Since its inception in 2016, Tyson Ventures has invested more than $100 million in startups and other companies focused on emerging proteins, new technologies for food and worker safety and sustainable food production. Follow the Tyson Ventures LinkedIn account to stay up to date on Tyson Demo Day.

Source: Tyson Ventures