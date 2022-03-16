The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from lamb producers, seedstock producers, feeders or first-handler organizations interested in nominating members to the American Lamb Board.

Applications are due by April 18.

State, regional or national organizations that wish to nominate individuals for board membership must meet the following criteria:

the membership of the organization consists primarily of producers, seedstock producers, feeders or first handlers who market or handle a substantial quantity of lamb or lamb products.

aprimary purpose of the organization is for the production or marketing of lamb or lamb products.

Producer, seedstock producer, feeder or first-handler organizations or associations that wish to be certified to nominate members to the board must complete the Application for Certification of Organization (LP-82) available on the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service’s American Lamb Board webpage.

After reviewing the application, USDA will notify the organization or association whether or not it has been certified. Organizations currently certified to nominate board members do not need to reapply. The secretary of agriculture appoints board members from nominations submitted by certified organizations.

Send completed forms to Barbara Josselyn, Research and Promotion Division, at Barbara.Josselyn@usda.gov and for more information about the certification process, contact Barbara Josselyn, (202) 690-2611.

The American Lamb Board is composed of six American lamb producer representatives, three feeder representatives, three first handlers and one seedstock producer.

Source: USDA