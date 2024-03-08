American Lamb Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service is seeking nominees for the American Lamb Board to succeed one producer with 101 to 500 lambs, one producer with more than 500 lambs, one feeder with 5,000 or more lambs and one first handler, all with terms that expire in early 2025. Any U.S. producer, feeder or first handler who owns or purchases lambs may be considered for nomination. The secretary of agriculture will select individuals from the nominations submitted.

Either the producer with 100 or less lambs or the producer with more than 500 lambs must be from Region I, east of the Mississippi River. The feeder with less than 5,000 lambs may be from either Region I or Region II, west of the Mississippi River.

Producers, feeders and first handlers must be nominated by certified nominating organizations and submit a completed application.

The 13-member board was established to maintain and expand the market for sheep and sheep products. A list of certified nominating organizations, the nomination form and information about the Lamb Board are available on the AMS American Lamb Board web page and on the board's website, https://www.lambresourcecenter.com/.

Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board

USDA's AMS is seeking nominees for the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board to succeed 35 members with terms that expire in March 2025 who represent the following states and units:

Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Mid-Atlantic Unit: South Carolina and West Virginia.

Northeast Unit: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Southwest Unit: California and Nevada.

Importer Unit.

Individuals appointed to the board will serve three-year terms beginning in February 2025.

The Cattleman’s Beef Board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 and is composed of 99 members representing 34 separate states, four units of geographically grouped states and one importer unit.

Beef producers within the United States who own cattle or any importers that import cattle or beef may be nominated. Producers and importers must be nominated by a certified producer organization and submit a completed application. The secretary of agriculture will select individuals from the nominations submitted.

A list of certified producer organizations, the nomination form and information about the Cattlemen’s Beef Board are available on the AMS Cattlemen’s Beef Board web page and on the board’s website, https://www.beefboard.org/.

National Sheep Industry Improvement Center

AMS is seeking nominees for one producer position and one expert in finance and management to serve three-year terms on the National Sheep Industry Improvement Center Board of Directors. Nominations for the National Sheep Industry Improvement Center Board, American Lamb Board and Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board are all due May 17, 2024.

For the National Sheep Industry Improvement Center Board, USDA selects appointees from candidates nominated by Certified Nominating Organizations (CNO). A CNO is any certified national organization with a principal interest in the production of sheep in the United States and whose membership consists primarily of active domestic sheep producers.

The center’s board of directors is comprised of seven voting members and two nonvoting members. Voting members include four active U.S. sheep producers, two members with expertise in finance and management and one member with expertise in lamb or wool product marketing. Nonvoting members include USDA’s under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs and under secretary for research, education and economics.

The Sheep Industry Improvement Center was established as part of the 2008 Farm Bill and administers a grant program designed to improve the competitiveness of the U.S. sheep industry by strengthening and enhancing the production and marketing of sheep and sheep products.

For more information, contact Barbara Josselyn at 202-713-6918 or Barbara.Josselyn@usda.gov.

Source: USDA's AMS