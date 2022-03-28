The American Association of Meat Processors welcomes Sam Gazdziak to the position of Communications Manager.

Gazdziak, of Johns Creek, Ga., brings more than 20 years of communications experience to the position. He is the former editor-in-chief of the Independent Processor, a bimonthly trade publication that covers the meat industry.

In his new position at AAMP, he will oversee the association's printed publications, e-newsletters, website, social media channels and advertising. He will also serve as the media relations contact.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sam to the AAMP staff,” said Chris Young, Executive Director. “Sam's prior extensive knowledge of the meat industry, along with his skilled journalism abilities, will be a tremendous asset to our organization.”

Gazdziak is a graduate of the University of Kansas, where he received a bachelor of science degree in journalism. He succeeds Diana Dietz, who resigned from the association in March after seven years in the position. He officially began work at AAMP on March 28.

AAMP is North America’s largest meat trade organization. Membership includes more than 1,600 medium-sized and smaller meat, poultry, and food businesses: slaughterers, packers, processors, wholesalers, in-home food service business, retailers, deli and catering operators, and industry suppliers.

For more information, visit www.aamp.com.

Source: American Association of Meat Processors



