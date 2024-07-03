U.S. Poultry & Egg Association is announcing the appointment of Hannah Keck as director, communications. She will be responsible for the planning and coordination of communication activities for USPOULTRY and its family of organizations, including the International Production & Processing Expo. She will report to Gwen Venable, executive vice president – expo & communication services.

Keck had previous industry experience with Anpario Inc. and Phytobiotics North America LLC. Her experience also includes serving as departmental journalist for the North Carolina State University Prestage Department of Poultry Science, contributing editor of the NC Cooperative Extension Service Industry Newsletter and contributing writer for Chicken Whisperer Magazine.

Keck holds a Bachelor of Science in poultry science and a minor in journalism from NCSU. Her professional training includes certifications in Technical and Regulatory Writing for FDA-Regulated Industry, 4DX Training and Execution, HAACP, ISO 9001-2015 and Quality Manager of Excellence.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to join the USPOULTRY team, engaging with an organization deeply intertwined with the entire poultry industry. Combining my passions for poultry science and journalism in this role, I look forward to learning from my knowledgeable colleagues and am excited to see what the future holds,” said Keck.

“We are very pleased that Hannah will be joining our team at USPOULTRY. Her background, knowledge and experience in the poultry industry will help broaden and enhance our communication services to our members and IPPE,” said Nath Morris, USPOULTRY president.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association