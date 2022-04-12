The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) have announced that the Association and its members raised over $100,000 during the 2022 FPSA Auction that concluded on Thursday, March 24, 2022. This year’s auction marked the return to a live event after holding a virtual auction in 2021 due to COVID restrictions and the subsequent cancellation of that year’s FPSA Annual Conference.

“It was great to get back together with our colleagues in support of some truly great causes,” said Brian Perkins, FPSA chairman and president of Provisur Technologies Inc. “The funds generated at this year’s auction will go to funding scholarships for the meat and dairy industries, university research in food processing, support of veterans suffering from PTSD, training, and employment for the underserved, and delivering clean, running water to American families in need. In short, FPSA and its members are committed to these “Giving Back” efforts and supporting relevant groups that are working hard to address critical issues in our community. We appreciate the support of FPSA members and their generous donations to make this event a success.”

“The FPSA “Giving Back” programs have been a long-standing tradition of FPSA, beginning with our scholarship programs, and evolving to also include volunteer work at food banks, significant contributions to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, and the construction of bakeries in Africa to create new opportunities for handicapped individuals,” said David Seckman, president and CEO of FPSA. “We have been proud to watch the leadership of our industry councils step up in recent years to expand the program to include groups within each segment and look forward to the positive results that we can achieve working together.”

The 2023 FPSA Auction is scheduled to take place on March 8, 2023, at the FPSA Annual Conference at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson, Arizona. Registration for the Conference is scheduled to open in December 2022.

For more information on the Auction or FPSA’s Giving Back Program, please click here or contact Elena Sierra at 703-663-1220 or esierra@fpsa.org.

Source: FPSA