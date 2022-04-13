Another highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is gaining ground in the U.S. As noted on the USDA-APHIS “2022 Detections of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza” reporting page for the outbreak (see https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/avian-influenza/2022-hpai), we have seen a steady spread over the past few months, starting in January 2022.

To date, we have seen recorded outbreaks in:

South Carolina

Indiana

Kentucky

Virginia

New York

Maine

Delaware

Michigan

Connecticut

Iowa

Missouri

Maryland

South Dakota

Kansas

Illinois

Nebraska

New Hampshire

Minnesota

North Dakota

Texas

Montana

Colorado

Both wild birds and commercial flocks have seen impact. While USDA-APHIS has emphasized that there isn’t a public health risk, the risk to the poultry industry is considerable. We will continue to monitor and report on this continually developing situation.

These outbreaks have done much to emphasize the need to protect poultry folks through instituted best practices, including flock monitoring and surveillance (see “Protect Your Poultry from Avian Influenza,” USDA-APHIS). What are you doing differently this time around? Have you permanently changed any procedures at your farms to better protect yourself? How is this situation developing in your corner of the industry, and how can we help each other endure yet another outbreak? Please share your thoughts in the comments or with an email to us.