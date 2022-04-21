INX International Ink Co. is recognizing the contributions of three longtime employees who were recently promoted to vice president positions. Brian Petzel, Renee Schouten and Heather Seville have a combined 75 years experience with INX, the third largest producer of inks in North America and the industry leader in metal decorating inks and color management technologies.

Petzel has been with INX for more than 31 years. Considered the backbone of the company’s finance department and a budgeting wizard, he has proven to be especially adept at handling multiple complex long-term projects. He is now the vice president of financial planning and analysis.

“During my initial interview with INX—they were Midland Color at the time—I felt they really cared about their employees and were like family,” he recalled. “No one event or project stands out during my time here, but instead it is about the people whom I have interacted with throughout the years. Whether it is our North American personnel, our European partners or our neighbors down south in Brazil, it has been a joy working with all of them and the support we have received from Sakata INX.”

Schouten joined INX 21 years ago and has spent the majority of her time expanding the Marketing department. Demonstrating complete knowledge of INX’s diverse product lines, she leads her team in the development of creative materials and digital content that appears on the company website and at trade shows. The new vice president of marketing was responsible for creating the Colored by INX Can Design Contest and Color Perfection magazine, and is currently serving as president of the International Metal Decorating & Packaging Association.

“I started at INX as an intern in college. At that time, I never dreamed I would have the opportunity to build a long-lasting career here,” she said. “I’ve been fortunate to work with and learn from a strong leadership team that values the careers of their employees. It is especially rewarding to work collectively with my colleagues to deliver innovative, safe and sustainable product solutions around the world. I’m very excited to continue contributing to the growth and success of this company.”

Seville started at INX 22 years ago and is considered the heart of the Human Resources department. The new vice president of HR is known for her helpful involvement in nearly every process that assures compliance, consistency and continuity for all potential hiring candidates, as well as employees and managers. She also is held in high regard for her ability to listen and react positively, fairly and professionally in virtually any situation, making her a trusted resource for many.

“INX was my first full-time job, and I was lucky to land at a company with such a strong tradition of promoting from within,” she remarked. “I started as a temporary worker doing data entry in the Payroll department. Over the years I’ve been given the opportunity to build my career. My story is not unique at INX; I have many colleagues who have followed similar paths. The best part is watching friends and teammates—some of whom I’ve worked with for 20 or more years—thrive as they take on new responsibilities.”

Source: INX International